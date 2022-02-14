“Ghostbusters” Director Ivan Reitman Passes Unexpectedly At Age 75

Sad news as producer-director Ivan Reitman, best known for directing a slew of comedies in the ‘70s and ‘80s including “Ghostbusters,” died in his sleep on Feb. 12 in Montecito, Calif. He was 75. His family confirmed the new to the Associate Press but did not reveal a cause of death.
“Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life,” his children, director Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman and Caroline Reitman said via a joint statement. “We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always.”
