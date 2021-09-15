      Weather Alert

Get PAID To Watch Horror Movies

Sep 15, 2021 @ 6:59am

Two companies are each offering up $1,300 to you if you want to sit through 13 horror movies. DISH Network has some specific movies in mind…a baker’s dozen of Stephen King movies from The Shining to It to Misery. You’ll also get a “survival kit” consisting of a blanket, popcorn, candy and Stephen King paraphernalia and a Fitbit to monitor your heart rate. Get details and apply here.

FinanceBuzz also wants to hire a Horror Heart Rate Analyst to watch classics like The Blair Witch Project and more recent movies like Paranormal Activity, A Quiet Place, and Get Out. You will also get a Fitbit with this promotion because they want to track if there is a correlation between the movie’s budget and now “dread-inducing” it is.  To apply for this gig, click here.

