George Clooney’s Wife Throws Meghan Markle’s Baby Shower

Meghan Markle‘s baby shower happened yesterday in New York City, hosted by Amal Clooney and Serena Williams with a small group of friends at the Mark Hotel.

They kept the colors for the decor neutral because they are not revealing the sex. All guests, which included Gayle King and Abagail Spencer, were gifted trendy Away suitcases, which have built-in phone chargers and cost $275. Shower activities will reportedly included a lesson in flower arranging. Kate Middleton skipped it for a family ski trip.

She is due in April.

MORE HERE