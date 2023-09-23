99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Gen Z More Likely To Call In Sick For A Concert

September 23, 2023 8:29AM EDT
Silhouette Of People Enjoying Music Concert

Gen Z More Likely Than Millennials To Call In Sick For A Concert

Makes sense. A recent study showed that Gen-Z is twice as likely to use a sick day for a concert than millennials.  The study also said that most Gen Z’ers would give up alcohol for six months for the chance to be front row at their favorite artist’s show.

They added that Gen Z is more likely to share content from live shows on social media. Thanks Captain Obvious!

On a more general note, 21% said their first concert was more memorable than getting their first job, having their first kiss, or losing their virginity!

What is the strangest reason you have called in sick?

