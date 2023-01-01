Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week

Photo taken in Neu-Ulm, Germany

For the first time this year, we are sharing some funny tweets people have shared about cats and dogs over the past week or so. One pet owner wrote, “when my cat jumps onto my lap while I’m reading I feel like a powerful wizard or someone who writes fairytales.”

when my cat jumps onto my lap while I’m reading I feel like a powerful wizard or someone who writes fairytales — rae paoletta (@PAYOLETTER) December 29, 2022

If you have a cat and you’re considering purchasing a reclaimed wood coffee table, with all of its beautiful nooks and crannies and nail holes, you should consider in advance what your life is going to be like when your cat barfs on it. — Erin Biba (@erinbiba) December 27, 2022

i love when cats talk a lot. i could listen to a cat talk for hours — ?? (@alyafterdark) December 26, 2022

congratulations on the new cats to everyone who brought a stray cat inside “just for this cold snap” — ?? stick ?? (@briggityboppity) December 28, 2022

me: I hate when someone calls themself an empath

also me: my dog is an empath — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) December 29, 2022

What were some funny things your cat or dog did this past week?