Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week

January 1, 2023 9:47AM EST
Photo taken in Neu-Ulm, Germany

For the first time this year, we are sharing some funny tweets people have shared about cats and dogs over the past week or so.  One pet owner wrote, “when my cat jumps onto my lap while I’m reading I feel like a powerful wizard or someone who writes fairytales.”

One said, “If you have a cat and you’re considering purchasing a reclaimed wood coffee table, with all of its beautiful nooks and crannies and nail holes, you should consider in advance what your life is going to be like when your cat barfs on it.”

Another funny tweet was, “i love when cats talk a lot. i could listen to a cat talk for hours.”

Remember the cold snap we got? “congratulations on the new cats to everyone who brought a stray cat inside ‘just for this cold snap.’

 One dog lover said, “me: I hate when someone calls themself an empath also me: my dog is an empath.”

 What were some funny things your cat or dog did this past week?

