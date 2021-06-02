      Weather Alert

‘Friends’ Director And Creator Support Matthew Perry After Concerns Emerge About His Health

Jun 2, 2021 @ 8:04am

After the “Friends Reunion” was unleashed on HBOMax and interviews leading up to it, social media erupted with concern over Matthew Perry’s perceived slurred speech and demeanor. But Ben Winston, who directed the reunion special, is speaking out in an interview with ‘The Hollywood Reporter.’ Winston said, “He was great. People can sometimes just be unkind. I wish they weren’t,”

Kevin Bright, who was the executive producer of the original series, pitched in saying Perry ‘seems stronger and better’ than the last time he saw him.  Perry just broke off his engagement to the literary manager. “Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them,” Perry said, in a statement.  “I wish Molly the best.”

Perry, 51, and Molly Hurwitz, 29, began dating in 2018 and got engaged in November 2020.

 

MORE HERE

BTW…the “Friends” got PAID BIG TIME to do the reunion, with each getting $2.5 million! Highlights from the Reunion:

 

TAGS
engagement Friends Health Matthew Perry Reunion slurred speech
POPULAR POSTS
Clarksville Community Schools Elementary Kids Sing "We Are The World"
Fisherman Reunited With Girl They Saved 35 Years Ago
Charlestown High School Teacher Wears Costumes To Entertain Students
You Laugh You Lose: The One With The Stunt Joke Teller
Channing Tatum Shows Off Nearly Nudes On The 'Gram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On