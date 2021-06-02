‘Friends’ Director And Creator Support Matthew Perry After Concerns Emerge About His Health

After the “Friends Reunion” was unleashed on HBOMax and interviews leading up to it, social media erupted with concern over Matthew Perry’s perceived slurred speech and demeanor. But Ben Winston, who directed the reunion special, is speaking out in an interview with ‘The Hollywood Reporter.’ Winston said, “He was great. People can sometimes just be unkind. I wish they weren’t,”
Kevin Bright, who was the executive producer of the original series, pitched in saying Perry ‘seems stronger and better’ than the last time he saw him. Perry just broke off his engagement to the literary manager. “Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them,” Perry said, in a statement. “I wish Molly the best.”
Perry, 51, and Molly Hurwitz, 29, began dating in 2018 and got engaged in November 2020.
