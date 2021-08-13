‘Fortnite’ Adds Ryan Reynolds Character

Ryan Reynolds’ movie “Free Guy” has partnered with Fortnite! Epic Games recently announced the upcoming ‘Free Guy’ x ‘Fortnite’ crossover. The crossover adds new ‘Free Guy’ quests allowing players to unlock Ryan Reynolds’ “Dude” character outfit in the item shop.
Who says nice guys always finish last? The Dude from @FreeGuyMovie, apparently.
He’s flexed his way into the Shop, so grab him while you can! pic.twitter.com/GFj2NPk9le
— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 13, 2021
Exciting, yes?