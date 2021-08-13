      Weather Alert

‘Fortnite’ Adds Ryan Reynolds Character

Aug 13, 2021 @ 1:30pm

Ryan Reynolds’ movie “Free Guy” has partnered with Fortnite! Epic Games recently announced the upcoming ‘Free Guy’ x ‘Fortnite’ crossover. The crossover adds new ‘Free Guy’ quests allowing players to unlock Ryan Reynolds’ “Dude” character outfit in the item shop.

Exciting, yes?

