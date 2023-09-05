Former Smash Mouth Frontman Steve Harwell Passes Away At 56

Source: YouTube

Another sad death over the holiday weekend as Steve Harwell, the co-founder and original lead singer of Smash Mouth — died at his home in Boise, Idaho, on Monday.

Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve will be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom.

Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the… pic.twitter.com/qZDliiIl30 — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) September 4, 2023

He had been in hospice care with multiple health complications. Harwell had struggled with alcohol abuse and over the last decade, suffered from a number of ailments that impacted his motor functions, speech and memory. That impacted his performances and ultimately in October 2021 he announced his retirement from Smash Mouth.

He was just 56.