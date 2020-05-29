Former Minnesota Police Officer Charged with Murder for the Death of George Floyd

After riots rang out through the streets of Minneapolis, former police officer Derek Chauvin has been officially charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee into George Floyd’s neck for about 8 minutes, has been charged with murder and manslaughter. Prosecutors said the investigation into 3 other officers at the scene is ongoing. https://t.co/tRX8Riyhg6 pic.twitter.com/2AMkFB2VH5
— The New York Times (@nytimes) May 29, 2020
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer seen in a video with his knee on George Floyd’s neck, has been arrested and faces charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman https://t.co/cCSZyGMZj4 pic.twitter.com/Lt8LGk85YG
— CNN (@CNN) May 29, 2020
