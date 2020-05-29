      Breaking News
Kentucky Releases Reopen Dates for Restaurants, Venues, Childcare, and More

Former Minnesota Police Officer Charged with Murder for the Death of George Floyd

May 29, 2020 @ 4:09pm

After riots rang out through the streets of Minneapolis, former police officer Derek Chauvin has been officially charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.

TAGS
derek chauvin george floyd Minneapolis
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE