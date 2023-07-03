Fans Suspect The Weeknd’s “The Idol” Is About His Famous Ex
Have you seen “The Idol” on HBO and Max yet? Because people are starting to see similarities between Lily-Rose Depp’s character, Jocelyn, and The Weeknd’s famous ex girlfriend of 2017… Selena Gomez.
GQ points out that in the show, Jocelyn does a photoshoot while still wearing her hospital bracelet from a “mental breakdown” while Selena Gomez wore her own hospital bracelet for the “Bad Liar” photoshoot and music video. However, Selena’s was from lupus treatment rather than a psychological stay.
Gomez kept on her hospital bandage after receiving treatment for her lupus that week. She also allegedly happened to be dating The Weeknd that year. Coincidence?
In 2016, Selena Gomez canceled the last few months of her Revival world tour, citing struggles with “anxiety, panic attacks, and depression” following her lupus diagnosis. Likewise, viewers learn in the first episode of The Idol that Joss recently canceled her own world tour after her mother’s passing, and she plans to make a comeback throughout the series.