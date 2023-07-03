Fans Suspect The Weeknd’s “The Idol” Is About His Famous Ex

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 12: The Weeknd attends 20th Century Studio’s “Avatar 2: The Way of Water” U.S. Premiere at Dolby Theatre on December 12, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Have you seen “The Idol” on HBO and Max yet? Because people are starting to see similarities between Lily-Rose Depp’s character, Jocelyn, and The Weeknd’s famous ex girlfriend of 2017… Selena Gomez.

GQ points out that in the show, Jocelyn does a photoshoot while still wearing her hospital bracelet from a “mental breakdown” while Selena Gomez wore her own hospital bracelet for the “Bad Liar” photoshoot and music video. However, Selena’s was from lupus treatment rather than a psychological stay.

Gomez kept on her hospital bandage after receiving treatment for her lupus that week. She also allegedly happened to be dating The Weeknd that year. Coincidence?

