Eva Mendes’ Brother Dishes On What His Sister And Ryan Gosling Are Like As Parents

Source: YouTube

Hold up…Eva Mendes has a hot brother named Carlos Mendes who is also an actor! In promoting his new movie, Demise, the subject of his famous sister came up.

Carlos got to go to the SAG Awards with Ryan Gosling and says he’s fit it perfectly with their family. As for their parenting style, Carlos says they are “amazing” parents to their girls. Carlos has a starring role in the new movie Demise, where his character has an affair resulting in a pregnant mistress, and his wife snaps!