“Eras Tour” Becomes First In History To Pass A Billion Dollars In Ticket Sales

December 11, 2023 6:45AM EST
Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” has yet another accolade to her name in having the first tour in music history to gross over $1 billion dollars in ticket sales. The official tally was $1.04 billion with 4.35 million tickets sold from 60 shows during her 2023 run. Add that to about $200 million worth of merchandise sold…and the tour is STILL GOING.  She could very well make ANOTHER billion with the dates through 2024 as well.

Other top touring artists this year with global ticket sales were: Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Coldplay, Harry Styles, Morgan Wallen, Ed Sheeran, P!NK, The Weeknd, and Drake.

