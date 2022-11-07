99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Eminem, Dolly Parton, And Class of 2022 Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

November 7, 2022 7:28AM EST
Eminem, Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Carly Simon, Eurythmics and the married duo of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo were among the artists honored on Saturday night during the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame’s 37th annual induction ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Awards were also bestowed on Judas Priest, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Harry Belafonte, and others. Among the night’s most memorable moments, Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon read a message during their speech from guitarist Andy Taylor announcing that he wasn’t present because he’s been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer. Carly Simon also did not attend (after the recent death of her sisters), but Sara Bareilles honored her with “Nobody Does It Better” and Olivia Rodrigo delivered a solid “You’re So Vain.”

Dolly Parton also embraced her new ‘rock star’ title with a group sing-a-long of ‘Jolene’ including Rob Halford, Simon LeBon and Sheryl Crow. And she’s recording a rock album?? Apparently yes! 

You can watch the broadcast of the ceremony November 19th on HBO and HBO Max.

