Eminem Asking For Fans Help With New Documentary

Eminem is reaching out for help from fans with an untitled documentary. He tweeted out a link to an online survey with questions like how the fan first heard about Eminem, if they consider themselves a “stan”, if they collect his merch or write fan fiction, and if they’ve ever been to Detroit.

👀 Looking for Stans 🎬 for a documentary produced by Eminem & Shady Films. To share your story, please answer the questions here https://t.co/HlUXjtnZn6 pic.twitter.com/sVJ3km5D0v — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) April 10, 2024

It also asks for a one-minute video explaining why they are Eminem’s biggest fans. (Keep in mind, “Stan” is a reference to his 2000 song about an unhinged stalker fan.)