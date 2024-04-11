99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Eminem Asking For Fans Help With New Documentary

April 11, 2024 10:18AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Eminem is reaching out for help from fans with an untitled documentary.   He tweeted out a link to an online survey with questions like how the fan first heard about Eminem, if they consider themselves a “stan”, if they collect his merch or write fan fiction, and if they’ve ever been to Detroit.

It also asks for a one-minute video explaining why they are Eminem’s biggest fans. (Keep in mind, “Stan” is a reference to his 2000 song about an unhinged stalker fan.)

