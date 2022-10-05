99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Elon Musk’s Deal To Buy Twitter Might Be Back On

October 5, 2022 8:16AM EDT
Elon Musk has agreed to buy Twitter at his original proposed price of $54.20 per share, or about $44 billion in total.  Then he pulled out of the deal saying they were being transparent with the amount of bot or fake accounts. Now, it looks like he’s still interested after meeting in court with Twitter execs yesterday. 

Musk wanted Twitter to prove that less than 5% of users are bots or spam accounts. Twitter then sued when Musk called off the deal in July, and that trial is scheduled to start on October 17th. Twitter is not obligated to accept the new offer. But if they do, Musk could finalize the purchase by the end of the week, bringing all of the litigation to an end.

 

