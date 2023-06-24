Elon Musk To Fight Mark Zuckerberg In A Cage Match

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 25: Elon Musk attends The Dinner For Equality co-hosted by Patricia Arquette and Marc Benioff on February 25, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for Weinstein Carnegie Philanthropic Group)

*checks 2023 BINGO card*

Nope. That was not on our 2023 BINGO card either…

“This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world,” says UFC President Dana White when talking about a proposed cage match between Elon Musk, head of Twitter, and Mark Zuckerberg, head of Meta/Facebook.

Dana White believes Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg will be the biggest fight ever 😳 pic.twitter.com/OHtITGAJh9 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) June 22, 2023

According to CNBC, the pay-per-view would cost $100 and could bring in $1 Billion.

The previous biggest pay-per-view ever was Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather in 2017, White said, which brought in more than $600 million in revenue.

Vox adds that a location and date have not yet been set, but pose the idea that it could take place in Las Vegas.