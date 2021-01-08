Elon Musk Is Now The Richest Person In The World
Elon Musk just became the richest person in the world, with a net worth of more than $185 billion. Thursday’s increase in Tesla’s share price pushed Musk past Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who had been the richest person since 2017 and is currently worth about $184 billion. Musk’s wealth surge over the past year marks the fastest rise to the top of the list in history.
Musk started 2020 worth about $27 billion, and was barely in the top 50 richest people. Tesla’s rocketing share price — which has increased more than 9-fold over the past year — along with his generous pay package have added more than $150 billion to his net worth.
In November, Musk raced past Bill Gates to become the second richest person. Musk has gained more wealth over the past 12 months than Bill Gates’ entire net worth of $132 billion.
