‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ is Coming to Netflix Sooner than We Thought

Aug 25, 2019 @ 4:58pm

Don’t put Jesse Pinkman back in a cage.

COMING TO NETFLIX OCTOBER 11, 2019!!!

