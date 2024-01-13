Ed Sheeran’s Underwear Helps Raise More Than $30,000

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: Ed Sheeran attends the GBK Brand Bar Back Stage during Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on November 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for GBK Brand Bar)

Ed Sheeran helped charity thanks to some of his clothing like… his undies!

A nearly 450-item auction, which was sold on eBay, raised over $30,000 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices. The auction included boxer shorts, T-shirts, jumpers, trousers, hats, jackets, belts, bags, and Ipswich Town merchandise.

The average selling price is $113.25, and the best-selling item was an Ipswich Town Football Club hoodie, which sold for $981.44 The top-earning pair of boxer shorts, which garnered national and international media attention, sold for $420.62.

The auction began in mid-November for unique Christmas gifts at $12.73 per item. ITV’s Good Morning Britain and 5 News covered the donation, as did international outlets in Seattle and Minnesota.

If you were going to buy a piece of clothing from a celebrity, what would it be and from whom?