LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 05: Ed Sheeran attends the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards 2019 at the Grosvenor House on July 05, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran is a big fan of “South Park”, so when in Denver, he made it a point to stop by Casa Bonita! The iconic restaurant has been a part of the long-running animated series, but shut down due to bankruptcy.

“South Park” creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker talked to the “Today” show in June about their decision to buy it and bring it back to life!