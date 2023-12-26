Ed Sheeran Sends Christmas Wishes With Special Version of Song
Ed Sheeran Sends Christmas Wishes With Acoustic Version of His Holiday Song
Ed Sheeran released an acoustic version of his original holiday song, “Merry Christmas,” which he co-wrote with Elton John in 2021. The 32-year-old singer-songwriter shared the festive video on Instagram on Christmas Eve, wishing his fans well with a heartfelt performance.
The clip shows Ed Sheeran seated with his acoustic guitar in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree and a wall of straw hats behind him.
Fans expressed their gratitude for the Grammy winner and his catalog of hits, with some asking for a Christmas album or a new Christmas song.
“Thank you, Ed, for the album subtract and Autumn Variations this year. ❤️ I love this so much and I feel understood with that. Merry Christmas and thanks for being here! Your [are] the best, Bro! 🔥,” one fan gushed.
