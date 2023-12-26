Ed Sheeran Sends Christmas Wishes With Special Version of Song

Source: YouTube

Ed Sheeran Sends Christmas Wishes With Acoustic Version of His Holiday Song

Ed Sheeran released an acoustic version of his original holiday song, “Merry Christmas,” which he co-wrote with Elton John in 2021. The 32-year-old singer-songwriter shared the festive video on Instagram on Christmas Eve, wishing his fans well with a heartfelt performance.

The clip shows Ed Sheeran seated with his acoustic guitar in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree and a wall of straw hats behind him.

Fans expressed their gratitude for the Grammy winner and his catalog of hits, with some asking for a Christmas album or a new Christmas song.

“Thank you, Ed, for the album subtract and Autumn Variations this year. ❤️ I love this so much and I feel understood with that. Merry Christmas and thanks for being here! Your [are] the best, Bro! 🔥,” one fan gushed.

