Ed Sheeran Sends Christmas Wishes With Special Version of Song

December 26, 2023 5:02PM EST
Source: YouTube

Ed Sheeran Sends Christmas Wishes With Acoustic Version of His Holiday Song

Ed Sheeran released an acoustic version of his original holiday song, “Merry Christmas,” which he co-wrote with Elton John in 2021.  The 32-year-old singer-songwriter shared the festive video on Instagram on Christmas Eve, wishing his fans well with a heartfelt performance.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

The clip shows Ed Sheeran seated with his acoustic guitar in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree and a wall of straw hats behind him.

Fans expressed their gratitude for the Grammy winner and his catalog of hits, with some asking for a Christmas album or a new Christmas song.

Thank you, Ed, for the album subtract and Autumn Variations this year. ❤️ I love this so much and I feel understood with that. Merry Christmas and thanks for being here! Your [are] the best, Bro! 🔥,” one fan gushed.

Who do you think has the best Christmas album?

