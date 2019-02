This June, watch for Ed Sheeran to pop up in Yesterday, about a guy that happens to be the only one that knows The Beatles ever existed.

After an accident, he wakes up in a world where The Beatles never existed. He’s the only one that knows of them and starts to perform their songs. Everyone on the planet thinks they are HIS original songs and that he is the greatest song writer of all time. Will he be exposed? With Earth learn the truth and get back to normal?