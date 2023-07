NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 17: Ed Sheeran visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on October 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

After an electric night in Nashville for the Mathematic Tour, Ed Sheeran went to one of the bars he used to when he lived there, Santa’s Pub. He posted a video singing Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way.”