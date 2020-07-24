Eating Chocolate Can Reduce Chances Of Heart Disease
Chocolate box full of assorted chocolates, on white background, cut out
Eating chocolate more than once a week could ward off heart disease.
More than 333,000 people were followed for around nine years, with their chocolate consumption noted.
Those who indulged more than once a week were 8% less likely to develop coronary artery disease than the participants who treated themselves less often.
Coronary artery disease occurs when the vessels that feed the heart narrow or become blocked, restricting blood flow so the vital organ is starved of oxygen. In severe cases, this can trigger a heart attack.
A diet high in sugar or saturated fat is not generally associated with cardiovascular health, however, the antioxidants in dark chocolate have been said to have benefits.
** “In the past, clinical studies have shown chocolate is beneficial for both blood pressure and the lining of blood vessels.”
