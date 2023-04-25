‘DWTS’ Judge Len Goodman Passes at 78

Source: YouTube

Dancing With the Stars and BBC dance competition Strictly Come Dancing judge, Len Goodman, has died at 78. He was a former ballroom dancer and judge on both shows, and had been battling bone cancer. He died April 22 at a hospice.

He joined DWTS 3 days before the first show in 2005 and stayed for 17 years exiting the show last year. In a statement, ABC called Goodman an “icon in the world of ballroom dance.”

“We were lucky to have him as part of our ‘Dancing with the Stars’ family for 31 seasons. He was warm and caring, and always delivered genuine guidance,” “We are devastated by the news of his passing and our hearts are with his family during this very difficult time.”