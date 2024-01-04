99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Dumb Reasons You Were Dumped

January 4, 2024 1:03PM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

An anonymous Reddit poster claims she was dumped for telling her boyfriend that she liked corn in her spaghetti. “He circled back around like five minutes later and said that it really bothered him,” she wrote. “He then goes on to say if he worked tirelessly on a meal to cook me he would be extremely offended if I soiled my gourmet meal with corn in it.” Shortly after, the woman was broken up with via text.

So what was the dumb reason YOU got dumped…or dumped someone?

More about:
corn
dumb reasons you were dumped
Reddit
spaghetti

POPULAR POSTS

1

New Year's Tay
2

Ryan Gosling & Mark Ronson Release "Ken The EP"
3

Social Media's Most Viral Trends of 2023
4

Miley Cyrus Crushes Journey's 1983 Single "Faithfully"
5

Travis Kelce Has Words For Those Who Booed Taylor Swift

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE