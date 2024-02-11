99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Duet With Tracy Chapman Defining Moment For Luke Combs

February 11, 2024 8:15AM EST
Duet With Tracy Chapman Defining Moment For Luke Combs
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs perform during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/FilmMagic)

Luke Combs Calls Tracy Chapman Duet ‘A Defining Moment Of My Career’

Luke Combs is still floating after his Grammys duet with Tracy Chapman.

The country star is reflecting on the impact that the awards ceremony had on him. “What an unreal Grammy week to say the least,” Combs wrote. “There were so many laughs, tears, hugs, and cheers that it almost doesn’t seem real. From the hotel hangs and rehearsals, to the dinners and post show pizza, the vibes were HIGH.”

“When it comes to the performance it’s still hard to process how amazing it really was to be up there on that stage. No doubt a defining moment of my career,” he added. “I hope you felt how much you mean to the world that night. We were all in awe of you up there and I was just the guy lucky enough to have the best seat in the house.”

What did you think of Luke and Tracy’s performance?

