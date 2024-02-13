Dua Lipa Jokes That Her Knees Are Messed Up After Preparing For “Training Season”

Source: YouTube

Dua Lipa’s new single “Training Season” is due out this Friday, February 15. She promises to keep up dancing with this next bop and even had a chance to tease it at the GRAMMY performance where she was nominated a couple of times for her Barbie soundtrack song, “Dance the Night.”

She put out a TikTok of her doing a knee slide over and again in rehearsals ahead of the release of the new single and what we’re hoping will be the accompanying video. Check out the moment where she says her knees are f—ed! LOL!