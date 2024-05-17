Masters Champ Scottie Scheffler Detained Outside Valhalla

Source: YouTube

Following a tragic fatal accident involving a pedestrian outside Valhalla Golf Club, PGA reigning Masters champ Scottie Scheffler, found himself in handcuffs in the back of a police cruiser.

Officers detained him as he tried to make it past a police barricade to make it for his early tee time for the second round in PGA Championship play. Reporter Jeff Darlington got video.

Breaking News: World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler has been detained by police in handcuffs after a misunderstanding with traffic flow led to his attempt to drive past a police officer into Valhalla Golf Club. The police officer attempted to attach himself to Scheffler’s car,… — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) May 17, 2024

Darlington, who again witnessed this whole scene play out, said an officer turned to him and asked the name of the person they just arrested.

Tee times were delayed due to the accident. According to WDRB, ESPN’s Dave Fleming said players were told they would be able to enter the facility, and many were, but Scheffler, driving an official PGA vehicle, turned into the gates when told not to. As the car continued to roll slowly through, Darlington said an officer grabbed onto the car. Scheffler stopped, rolled his window down, and Darlington said the officer reached into the window, opened the door and pulled the player out of the car.

“The police officer then began to scream at Scheffler to get out of the car,” “When Scheffler exited the vehicle, the officer shoved Scheffler against the car and immediately placed him in handcuffs. He is now being detained in the back of a police car.”

WAVE News reached out to the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) for more information. Scheffler was booked at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections after being arrested for the following charges:

Second-degree assault of a police officer (Felony)

Third-degree criminal mischief (Misdemeanor)

Reckless driving (Violation)

Disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic (Misdemeanor)

According to CBS Sports, Scheffler has been released on his own recognizance and did make it back to Valhalla for his 10:08 a.m. ET tee time.

He came into the tournament a heavy favorite to win it, and a week ago became a new father.

Scheffler Thursday’s first round of the tournament tied for 12th, five strokes off the lead at -4.