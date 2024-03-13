Dua Lipa Announced Album Title With Artwork, May Release Date, And Tracklist

Source: YouTube

Finally! At long last, Dua Lipa has announced that “radical optimism” will drop on May 3, 2024!

RADICAL OPTIMISM

MY 3RD STUDIO ALBUM

OUT MAY 3RD 2024

SHOT BY TYRONE LEBON

!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/J4Noe4RWh1 — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 13, 2024

According to her tweet on Wednesday, March 13, her tracklist is as follows: