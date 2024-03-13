Dua Lipa Announced Album Title With Artwork, May Release Date, And Tracklist
March 13, 2024 3:45PM EDT
Finally! At long last, Dua Lipa has announced that “radical optimism” will drop on May 3, 2024!
RADICAL OPTIMISM
MY 3RD STUDIO ALBUM
OUT MAY 3RD 2024
SHOT BY TYRONE LEBON
!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/J4Noe4RWh1
— DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 13, 2024
According to her tweet on Wednesday, March 13, her tracklist is as follows:
- end of an era
- houdini
- training season
- these walls
- watcha doing
- french exit
- illusion
- falling forever
- anything for love
- maria
- happy for you
