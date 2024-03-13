99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Dua Lipa Announced Album Title With Artwork, May Release Date, And Tracklist

March 13, 2024 3:45PM EDT
Source: YouTube

Finally! At long last, Dua Lipa has announced that “radical optimism” will drop on May 3, 2024!

According to her tweet on Wednesday, March 13, her tracklist is as follows:

  1. end of an era
  2. houdini
  3. training season
  4. these walls
  5. watcha doing
  6. french exit
  7. illusion
  8. falling forever
  9. anything for love
  10. maria
  11. happy for you

