Drive With The Jonas Brothers

May 9, 2023 5:55AM EDT
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 01: (L-R) Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas of Jonas Brothers attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Waze, the mobile driving app, announced if you open it and and tap “Customize your drive,” you can choose “Drive with the Jonas Brothers” to have Nick, Joe and Kevin give you directions.

