Waze, the mobile driving app, announced if you open it and and tap “Customize your drive,” you can choose “Drive with the Jonas Brothers” to have Nick, Joe and Kevin give you directions.

Two words: Jonas. Brothers.

Kevin, Nick, and Joe will help you navigate to your destination, making sure each journey ends on a high-note. 🎶🚙

Activate the @JonasBrothers experience on mobile now! https://t.co/DGYrWTUyus pic.twitter.com/9MR0yd7w2M

— waze (@waze) May 3, 2023