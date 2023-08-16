99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Downed Power Lines Looked At As Possible Start Of Devastating Maui Fires

August 16, 2023 10:47AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

A security camera at the Maui Bird Conservation Center appeared to capture the first of many forest fires in Maui last week. Footage from last Monday shows a bright flash in the woods in the middle of the night, knocking the camera back.

 

“I think that is when a tree is falling on a power line,” says Jennifer Pribble, a senior research coordinator at the conservation center. “Then the power goes out, our generator kicks in, the camera comes back online, and then the forest is on fire.” The video adds to existing speculation that Hawaii’s utility equipment sparked the devastating series of fires, with 99 deaths reported so far.

In the meantime, celebs are finding ways to help support victims. Matthew McConaughey is funding an emergency aid plane with a group called @Baby2Baby. They want to fill the plane with emergency supplies that will have an immediate impact on children and families on Maui.

 

More about:
damage
devastation
downed power lines
fires
Maui
video

POPULAR POSTS

1

Taylor Swift Adds 15 North American Dates to 'Eras Tour' in 2024
2

Depp vs. Heard - The New Netflix Documentary
3

Mail Carrier Saves A Woman's Life On Her Route
4

Lizzo's Documentary Director Says She Quit Due To A "Toxic" Environment
5

This Guy Has Made A Career Of Being An Extra In Over 100 Movies And Shows

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE