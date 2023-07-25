Doja Cat Beefing With… Her Fans?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Doja Cat attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Doja Cat got mad at her fans for adopting the name “kitten” or “kittenz.”

She posted on Threads: “If you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or f**king ‘kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”

See the explicit post HERE.

The insult wasn’t well-received, as several popular Doja fan accounts on Twitter have deactivated. One fan had requested, “I wanna hear you say (I do love you guys) As usual you say to your fans,” and Doja replied, “i don’t though cuz i don’t even know yall.”

Another responded, “and we don’t know you. but we have supported you through thick and thin. mind you you’d be NOTHING without us. you’d be working at a grocery store making songs on f**king garage band miss high school drop out…” Doja replied, “nobody forced you idk why you’re talking to me like you’re my mother b*tch you sound like a crazy person.”

She also blocked fans who criticized her over a relationship, and warned others not to call her by her “government name,” Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini.