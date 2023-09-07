99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Dog Sneaks In To Metallica Concert

September 7, 2023 6:00AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

This is pretty fantastic. A German Shepherd named Storm snuck out from her home in California…and went to a Metallica concert.

She was found sitting in a seat during the show last week at SoFi stadium in Inglewood. The band actually posted a pic on social media with the caption: 

 Here’s the kicker…Storm’s owners don’t know how Storm got out of the house and only found out that she was gone when they saw the photo online. They thought it was hilarious with mom Kathy saying, “We were like, ‘how did she get in the concert and actually sit in a seat? How did she get passed all of the security and the gate and the metal detectors and everything?’  Storm was taken to a shelter where her owners were notified and she’s back home. 

 

More about:
German Shepherd
Metallica
snuck in
sofi stadium
storm

POPULAR POSTS

1

Bob Barker Passes Away At 99
2

Mom Trains Dog With Word Buttons In The Most Hysterical Way
3

Family "Adopts" Neighbor Grandpa And They Are The Cutest
4

Hilarious Warning About Amazon Voice Commands Thanks To This Kid's Shopping Spree
5

Bride Shares Hilarious Wedding Book Fail

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE