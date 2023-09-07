Dog Sneaks In To Metallica Concert

Source: YouTube

This is pretty fantastic. A German Shepherd named Storm snuck out from her home in California…and went to a Metallica concert.

She was found sitting in a seat during the show last week at SoFi stadium in Inglewood. The band actually posted a pic on social media with the caption:

You might have heard we had a four-legged fan join us for #M72LA! Despite reports to the contrary, our friend Storm snuck out of her home adjacent to @SoFiStadium and made her way to the gig all by herself. After a full night taking in the show with her #MetallicaFamily, Storm… pic.twitter.com/d0wtFQ6q4w — Metallica (@Metallica) August 31, 2023

Here’s the kicker…Storm’s owners don’t know how Storm got out of the house and only found out that she was gone when they saw the photo online. They thought it was hilarious with mom Kathy saying, “We were like, ‘how did she get in the concert and actually sit in a seat? How did she get passed all of the security and the gate and the metal detectors and everything?’ Storm was taken to a shelter where her owners were notified and she’s back home.