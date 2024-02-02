99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Did Justin Timberlake Take Shots At Britney?

February 2, 2024 5:31AM EST
Justin Timberlake was performing at Irving Plaza in New York City on Wednesday night, and seemingly took a shot at his ex, Britney Spears.

I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f—ing nobody,” he told the crowd before “Cry Me A River,” which is infamously about his relationship with Britney.

This comes only a few days after she seemed to apologize for calling him out in her memoir and praise his new single, “Selfish.” She responded to his comment yesterday on Instagram, writing: “Someone told me someone was talking s— about me on the streets,” Spears wrote under a photo of a full moon appearing to go through a basketball hoop.

“Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I’m not sorry !!!”

We’ll keep ya posted!

