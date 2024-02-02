Did Justin Timberlake Take Shots At Britney?

Source: YouTube

Justin Timberlake was performing at Irving Plaza in New York City on Wednesday night, and seemingly took a shot at his ex, Britney Spears.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f—ing nobody,” he told the crowd before “Cry Me A River,” which is infamously about his relationship with Britney.

This comes only a few days after she seemed to apologize for calling him out in her memoir and praise his new single, “Selfish.” She responded to his comment yesterday on Instagram, writing: “Someone told me someone was talking s— about me on the streets,” Spears wrote under a photo of a full moon appearing to go through a basketball hoop.

“Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I’m not sorry !!!”

