‘Devastated’ Ariana Grande Cancels Lexington Show Due To Illness

Nov 18, 2019 @ 10:01am

One day after she started sharing candid posts on her Instagram Stories that she had been feeling very sick, she apologized to fans that she would have to cancel her show in Lexington, Kentucky, on Sunday night.

“Okay, so I woke up kind of 10 times worse and it hurts so bad to swallow,” Grande said directly to fans in an Instagram video Sunday afternoon. “I’m not really sure what’s going on, but I unfortunately don’t think I will be able to push through tonight and I’m so upset and sorry.”

“Ugh. I’m so upset, but of course, obviously you’ll be refunded, etc. I’m just devastated. Thank you for understanding and sending love, etc., whatever. I’ll keep you posted as soon as I know what’s going with my body, but thank you for understanding, and I am so sorry,” she added.

Also on sunday, she tweeted; https://twitter.com/ArianaGrande/status/1196163197729939456

Grande’s next show is scheduled for Tuesday in Atlanta, Georgia.

 

