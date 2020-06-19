Dance on TikTok for $1 Whopper at Burger King
Burger King is tapping into the popularity of TikTok to get you to buy a Whopper.
Starting on Thursday, you can do the #WhopperDance on TikTok and Burger King will send you a coupon for a $1 Whopper.
Follow Burger King on TikTok, use the hashtag #WhopperDance, use a sound, and perform the dance and post it. Burger King will DM you with the coupon.
Some of TikTok’s biggest influencers are showing how to do the dance. Look for Loren Gray, Avani, and Nathan Davis, Jr. for guidance.