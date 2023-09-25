99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Couple Finds Out They Were In Kindergarten Together And Born Hours Apart

September 25, 2023 5:00AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

It doesn’t get more meant to be than this!

Joshua and Elizabeth Colbert met on the dating app Hinge, never having a clue they were connected a long time ago!  When going through some old keepsakes, Elizabeth discovered she and her husband were in kindergarten together in Blaine, Minnesota. She even found an old home video of their kindergarten graduation where her mom accidentally zoomed in on Joshua! Coincidence or fate?

It gets even better…they found out they were not only born in the same hospital, but on the same DAY delivered by the same doctor just over 6 hours apart!

More about:
connected
Hinge
Inside Edition
Joshua and Elizabeth Colbert
Kindergarten

POPULAR POSTS

1

Local Charity Event Offering Up Raffle Prize Of VIP Taylor Swift Tickets
2

NSYNC Sends Fans Wild As They Release First Song In Two Decades
3

Chris Evans Is A Married Man!
4

Ed Sheeran Cancels Vegas Show An Hour Before Show Time, Crashes Vegas Wedding
5

Selena Gomez's "Single Soon" Removed From Streaming Platforms

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE