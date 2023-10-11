99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Christina Aguilera Kicks Of Vegas Residency On NYE

October 11, 2023 9:36AM EDT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 24: Christina Aguilera attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Christina Aguilera is the latest performer to take up residency in Las Vegas, and she’s kicking hers off on New Year’s Eve weekend! Her show will be at The Venetian’s “seductively cozy” Voltaire Belle De Nuit venue.

 

She said, “I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication, and art in ways I have never performed before,”  “What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience… a truly modern twist on the performance experience.” It’s not her first residency…she had one four years ago.

More dates will be revealed this Friday, which is also when tickets for the New Year’s shows go on sale. Kylie Minogue also recently announced her first Vegas residency at the same venue starting on November 3rd.

 

