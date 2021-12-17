      Weather Alert

Chris Pratt And Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting Baby #2

Dec 17, 2021 @ 7:07am

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are adding a sibling for their 16-month-old daughter Lyla and Pratt’s 9-year-old son Jack from his previous marriage.

Now their reps have not commented, but multiple sources confirm it to PEOPLE exclusively.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt)

 

“You’re beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you’re a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other,” he continued. “Thank you for everything.”

