Chris Pratt And Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting Baby #2

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are adding a sibling for their 16-month-old daughter Lyla and Pratt’s 9-year-old son Jack from his previous marriage.
Now their reps have not commented, but multiple sources confirm it to PEOPLE exclusively.
“You’re beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you’re a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other,” he continued. “Thank you for everything.”