Chris Evans Is A Married Man!

Source: YouTube

“Captain America” himself, Chris Evans, tied the knot over the weekend girlfriend Alba Baptista. Evans 42, exchanged vows with 26-year-old Baptista in a private ceremony in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday. Many of his “Avengers” co-stars including Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr. all grabbed dinner while in town for the wedding!

Robert Downey , Susan Downey, Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner at the Newbury Boston for the wedding of #ChrisEvans 💍 #AlbaBaptista pic.twitter.com/wkvrOFSgGr — Hollywood Times (@vintplusage) September 11, 2023

Margot Robbie and John Krasinski and Emily Blunt were also said to be in attendance. Congratulations to the happy couple!