Chris Brown Got An ‘OnlyFans’ Account And People Are Losing It
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 20: Singer Chris Brown performs onstage during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 20, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Clear Channel)
Chris Brown fans got a pleasant surprise as he announced he had gotten an OnlyFans account.
Keep in mind, OnlyFans has proven to be very lucrative for normal people who bare it all (as well as celebrities who do the same). The platform has been known to give fans access to provocative content and has been the platform for adult entertainers to connect with fans and make money.
A lot of money.
Well, for $20/month fans will now be able to access Chris Brown’s account and it seems like many of them can’t wait to do so. Because there’s oooooone thing everyone’s coming for.
Some fans however pleaded with fans who will pay the subscription fee to screenshot and screen record the content and share on other platforms.
Careful what you wish for! lol