Chip and Joanna Gaines are Back With ‘Fixer Upper: Welcome Home’ and Their Own Network

Jan 4, 2021 @ 7:47am

If you’ve been missing Chip and Joanna Gaines, then get ready for their all new TV show, ‘Fixer Upper: Welcome Home’on Discovery+ starting January 29th.

As you can tell, after a break from the spotlight, Chip and Joanna are coming back with their own entire NETWORK for the new streaming service, Discovery+. The Magnolia Network will include 10 Magnolia original series including “Magnolia Table” which is a cooking show hosted by Joanna.

