Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, & More Win People’s Choice Awards

Source: YouTube

After months of supporting each other, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce won the 2024 People’s Choice Awards. Taylor won for best female artist, pop artist, concert tour, and social fame. Kelce was named athlete of the year.

Simu Liu, an actor and novelist, hosted the presentation live on Sunday, February 18, from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, for NBC, Peacock, and E! The Barbie actor lost to America Ferrera in the movie performance category.

The ✨ iconic✨ @taylorswift13 just won the People’s Choice Award for Social Celebrity of the year!! #PCAs pic.twitter.com/AFIv8DnFHl — People’s Choice (@peopleschoice) February 19, 2024

Jimmy Fallon, Olivia Rodrigo, Nicki Minaj, and Ice Spice won two awards. Rodrigo won best song (“Vampire”) and album (Guts); Minaj won best hip-hop artist and collaboration song (“Barbie World,” with Ice Spice and Aqua); Ice Spice won that award and best new artist; and Fallon won best nighttime talk show (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon) and best host.

Three Billboard Hot 100 toppers earned TV honors. Billie Eilish won for her performance in “Swarm.” Selena Gomez received an award for best TV celebrity for Only Murders in the Building. Kelly Clarkson won best daytime talk show, Barbie won for best movie, comedy, male and female movie stars (Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie), and movie performance (Ferrera).

Only Murders in the Building, The Last of Us, and The Kardashians earned two trophies. For Gomez, “Only Murders…” won best comedy show and female TV star. Pedro Pascal won best male TV star and drama show for The Last of Us. Khloé Kardashian beat sister Kim to win best TV star. Their show won for best reality show. Adam Sandler received the Comedy Icon Award from Jennifer Aniston.

On-stage performer Lenny Kravitz received the Music Icon Award from Victoria Monét. Lainey Wilson and Kylie Minogue also performed. A big surprise was seeing Jeremy Renner walk out on stage, who said he was “glad to be back” after a life-htreatening snow plow accident at the start of 2023!

Did you vote? Who was your pick?