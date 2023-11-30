Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, And Eagles’ Jason Kelce Earn Billboard No. 1?

PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 16: Jason and Travis Kelce pose for a photo during Game 1 of the NLCS between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Monday, October 16, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Travis and Jason Kelce Earn Billboard No. 1 With Christmas Song ‘Fairytale Of Philadelphia’

Jason and Travis Kelce are excelling in more than football. The NFL brothers are now dominating music. The Kelce brothers’ Christmas tune “Fairytale of Philadelphia” topped Billboard’s rock digital tune sales rankings and the holiday digital song sales chart.

After debuting at No. 2, the festive tune sold 4,500 copies in its second week. During last week’s “New Heights” podcast, Jason and Travis thanked Taylor Swift fans worldwide for the song’s iTunes No. 1 status. “The Swifties came out,” said Jason.

“Fairytale of Philadelphia” appears on “A Philly Special: Christmas Special,” featuring the Eagles’ Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson.

All sales from the December 1 album will benefit a Philadelphia charity. Is there anything these guys CAN’T do?! lol congrats!