99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Charlie Puth Teases New Song

August 4, 2023 4:27AM EDT
Share
Charlie Puth Teases New Song
WANTAGH, NY – JUNE 16: Charlie Puth performs at 103.5 KTU’s KTUphoria on June 16, 2018 in Wantagh City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for 103.5 KTU)

Charlie Puth Teases New Song ‘Lipstick’ On Social Media

Charlie Puth sent fans into a frenzy after teasing a snippet of his latest song, “Lipstick,” on his social media platforms.  He tweeted about it:

He’s got emotional bangers in his wake with “Attention,” “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” and “See You Again,” so fans are confident that “Lipstick” will be yet another masterpiece!

More about:
charlie puth
lipstick

POPULAR POSTS

1

This New Flavor of Skittles Will Wreck You
2

You Laugh You Lose - Fits Like A Glove!
3

Listen: Flashback Selena Gomez With Ben & Kelly
4

A 9 Foot Snapping Turtle In Lake Monroe?
5

Stop Bringing Cake To Work!

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE