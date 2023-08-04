WANTAGH, NY – JUNE 16: Charlie Puth performs at 103.5 KTU’s KTUphoria on June 16, 2018 in Wantagh City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for 103.5 KTU)

Charlie Puth Teases New Song ‘Lipstick’ On Social Media

Charlie Puth sent fans into a frenzy after teasing a snippet of his latest song, “Lipstick,” on his social media platforms. He tweeted about it:

Something new called Lipstick pic.twitter.com/PkRc7OAq04 — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) August 2, 2023

He’s got emotional bangers in his wake with “Attention,” “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” and “See You Again,” so fans are confident that “Lipstick” will be yet another masterpiece!