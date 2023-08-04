Charlie Puth Teases New Song
August 4, 2023 4:27AM EDT
Charlie Puth Teases New Song ‘Lipstick’ On Social Media
Charlie Puth sent fans into a frenzy after teasing a snippet of his latest song, “Lipstick,” on his social media platforms. He tweeted about it:
Something new called Lipstick pic.twitter.com/PkRc7OAq04
— Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) August 2, 2023
He’s got emotional bangers in his wake with “Attention,” “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” and “See You Again,” so fans are confident that “Lipstick” will be yet another masterpiece!
AUGUST 18th – LIPSTICK 💄 pic.twitter.com/CT7uPDLU9F
— Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) August 3, 2023
