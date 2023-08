Source: YouTube

Channing Tatum is slaying the dad game going all out to take his daughter, Everly, to Taylor Swift’s L.A. Eras Tour stop. He made a shirt that said, “It’s Me, Hi I’m the Daddy It’s Me” and sported a bedazzled heart around his eye! His daughter wore a dress that was an homage to Taylor’s “Speak Now” era.

And the dancing was on point!