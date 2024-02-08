99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Celine Dion Proves She’s Still Got Her Pipes Backstage At The Grammys

February 8, 2024 7:32AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Footage of Celine Dion belting out a song backstage at the Grammys prove she’s still got her golden pipes! She’s famously had to step away from performing as she battles a rare neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome.

Dion is hoping to be able to one day take the stage to perform again. She is giving fans a look at that battle in a new documentary coming to Amazon Prime Video, “I Am: Celine Dion”.

More about:
backstage
celine dion
Grammys
Singing
stiff person syndrome

POPULAR POSTS

1

Ethan The Dog Donated $2,800 To Nonprofit
2

Police Officer Who Arrested A Delivery Driver Makes Sure Food Gets Delivered
3

Boyfriend Proposes As His Girlfriend Ends A Nine-Week Hospital Stay
4

Kentuckiana Native One Of The Most Decorated Fiddlers Ever
5

New Artist Spotlight and Why Streaming Her Song Is Important

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE