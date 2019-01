Well if you love the 90’s, Mean Girls, and Olympians, you’re in luck.

The Celebrity Big Brother cast has finally been announced:

1.) Dina Lohan (Yes, Lindsay’s Mom)

2.) Tom Green (WHERE HAS HE BEEN)

3.) Joey Lawrence (WHOA)

4.) Ryan Lochte

5.) Jonathon Bennett (Mean Girls)

6.) Tamar Braxton

7.) Lolo Jones

8.) Kandi Burress

9.) Eva Marie Jones (Former WWE)

10.) Kato Kaelin

11.) Anthony Scaramucci (Yes, as in the Trump administrator that lasted 10 days)