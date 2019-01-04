Carmen Sandiego Now Has an Official Trailer: Watch It Here

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2010 photo, a movie selected from among Netflix's "Watch Instantly" titles begins to download on a home computer screen in New York. Netflix Inc., reports quarterly financial results Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2012, after the market close.(AP Photo/James H. Collins, file)

If you grew up playing Where In The World is Carmen Sandiego or watching the cartoons, you’re in for a big treat!

Anyone who went to school in the late 80’s or early 90’s remembers learning math, spelling, reading and every other school subject with a little help from Carmen Sandiego. It was a computer game called “Where in The World is Carmen Sandiego“. In order to “find” her, you needed to play the game and solve the puzzles.

The game would later morph into a cartoon series. And now, Netflix is bringing it to everyone’s home with a new Carmen Sandiego movie…with a twist. According to the Netflix Youtube entry for this trailer:

Everybody asks “WHERE is Carmen Sandiego?”, but nobody asks “WHO is Carmen Sandiego?” The iconic woman in red returns for new international capers and a peek into her past. Featuring Gina Rodriguez as Carmen and Finn Wolfhard as Player, Carmen Sandiego infiltrates Netflix on January 18!

Well…I’m sold! Now show me the trailer!

It’s safe to say that Netflix continues to kill the streaming video game. I’m not upset at all about what I pay them every month.